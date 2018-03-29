More Videos

Rainbow Books finds its pot of gold (so to speak)

The owners of Rainbow Books, a used-bookstore institution on State Street near 13th Street, were relieved and excited to find a buyer for both the building — and the business. Bruce and Laura DeLaney, who already own Rediscovered Bookshop in Downtown Boise, will now run both businesses.
Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Local

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is Idaho's first statewide, nationally accredited hotline responding to calls and texts from all around the state.The hotline provides crisis intervention, emotional support, resource referrals, linkages to local services and follow-ups for all Idahoans. Their ultimate goal is to prevent suicide in Idaho.

Local

A Caldwell man was badly beaten in an altercation with another man in Downtown Boise early Saturday morning. The couple involved, Josh and Kristina Williams, spent the evening at The Balcony Club on Friday night and were on their way home early Saturday morning when the incident occurred.

Local

A Caldwell man was badly beaten in an altercation with another man in Downtown Boise early Saturday morning. The couple involved, Josh and Kristina Williams, spent the evening at The Balcony Club on Friday night and were on their way home early Saturday morning when the incident occurred.

Local

Rep. Patrick McDonald and Rep. Wendy Horman, who co-sponsored HB 665, the school safety bill, talk about the importance of the bill. Gov. Otter called it “a bill that is well thought-out.”

Local

“I’m really a quiet person,” said Gabby Martinez Zavalia, a senior at Centennial High School. "This is also a chance to stand my ground and just speak out and be loud." Many other high schoolers in the crowd at the March for Our Lives also found their voices chanting "enough is enough" and clapping to support speakers.

Local

Marti Miller had a plan to help her daughters Alaina and Jamie save money for college -- make her famous salsa and sell it at local farmers markets. Now Alaina and Jamie are both in college and supporting themselves with the money they made from their business venture, while Marti continues to make and stock Marti's Salsa at select grocery stores, with help from BSU student Alaina.

Local

The Knights of Columbus Medical Equipment Loan Program in Meridian is a bustling medical equipment shop run by Dale Anderson and Dick DeLeonard. Locals can donate wheelchairs, beds, walkers and bedside commodes, and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Those in need get items free on one condition -- that they bring them back when they no longer need them.

Entertainment

Colossal Collective is a group of creative individuals that volunteer their time to build large-scale puppets with donations and grant money for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. The group has built puppets like Jungo, the giant gorilla that made an appearance at Treefort 2017, to bring "child-like wonder" to festival attendees. This year at the Treefort Music Festival, Colossal Collective will debut Penelopeacock, a colossal peacock puppet featuring LED lights and an animated personality.

Environment

Lisa Hecht placed solar panels on the roof of her East Boise home after costs dropped significantly in just a two-year period. She now generates power that can be banked on Idaho Power's grid. She recently addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Commission about Idaho Power's proposal to put people like her in a separate rate class.