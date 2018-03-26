Senators kill a bill restricting cell phones. Eight days later, a woman is dead.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 27 Caldwell man beaten in Downtown Boise Pause 11 Husband comforts wife after violent downtown fight with suspect 131 Idaho's expanded school threats law 59 Put your phone down and keep your eyes on the road, suggests Boise Police Department 107 This mother helped her daughters pay for college by starting a spicy salsa business 140 Impassioned teen at march: 'We are angry and we are terrified.' 95 These women found their voices at the March for Our Lives 32 'We're hoping to be loud,' says local high student attending the March for Our Lives 138 March For Our Lives supporters rallied at the Idaho State Capitol 143 Fallen tree causes major damage to Boise home, leaving homeowner devastated Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dan Dolenar and his wife, Leslie, talk in their East Boise home about the traffic accident that changed their lives. In the summer of 2016, Dolenar suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a young driver who was believed to be texting on her phone. On Feb. 28 of this year, the Idaho Senate voted down a bill that would have prohibited people from driving while using a "mobile electronic device." Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Dan Dolenar and his wife, Leslie, talk in their East Boise home about the traffic accident that changed their lives. In the summer of 2016, Dolenar suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a young driver who was believed to be texting on her phone. On Feb. 28 of this year, the Idaho Senate voted down a bill that would have prohibited people from driving while using a "mobile electronic device." Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com