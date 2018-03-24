Anthony
Boise police seek help locating missing 46-year-old man

Statesman staff

March 24, 2018 06:30 PM

The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 46-year-old named Anthony, who walked away from his home near E. Holly Street at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anthony is on medication that he needs to take, and police said his family is concerned for his welfare. He did not take any personal items with him when he left, so he has no wallet or cellphone.

Anthony is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes. He might be wearing blue pajamas and might have headed toward the Boise River, which is not far from his house.

Anyone who might have seen him or has information is urged to call nonemergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

