More Videos

Put your phone down and keep your eyes on the road, suggests Boise Police Department 59

Put your phone down and keep your eyes on the road, suggests Boise Police Department

Pause
This mother helped her daughters pay for college by starting a spicy salsa business 107

This mother helped her daughters pay for college by starting a spicy salsa business

Impassioned teen at march: 'We are angry and we are terrified.' 140

Impassioned teen at march: 'We are angry and we are terrified.'

'We're hoping to be loud,' says local high student attending the March for Our Lives 32

'We're hoping to be loud,' says local high student attending the March for Our Lives

March For Our Lives supporters rallied at the Idaho State Capitol 138

March For Our Lives supporters rallied at the Idaho State Capitol

Fallen tree causes major damage to Boise home, leaving homeowner devastated 143

Fallen tree causes major damage to Boise home, leaving homeowner devastated

Why install solar on your home? 'It's the responsible thing to do.' 100

Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do."

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment 76

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week 113

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Homeowners in Northwest Boise rally to oppose more development as opens spaces vanish 140

Homeowners in Northwest Boise rally to oppose more development as opens spaces vanish

These women found their voices at the March for Our Lives

“I’m really a quiet person,” said Gabby Martinez Zavalia, a senior at Centennial High School. "This is also a chance to stand my ground and just speak out and be loud." Many other high schoolers in the crowd at the March for Our Lives also found their voices chanting "enough is enough" and clapping to support speakers.
Michael Katz mkatz@idahostatesman.com
Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Entertainment

Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week

Colossal Collective is a group of creative individuals that volunteer their time to build large-scale puppets with donations and grant money for music festivals in the Pacific Northwest. The group has built puppets like Jungo, the giant gorilla that made an appearance at Treefort 2017, to bring "child-like wonder" to festival attendees. This year at the Treefort Music Festival, Colossal Collective will debut Penelopeacock, a colossal peacock puppet featuring LED lights and an animated personality.

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

Local

This volunteer group can lend you free medical equipment

The Knights of Columbus Medical Equipment Loan Program in Meridian is a bustling medical equipment shop run by Dale Anderson and Dick DeLeonard. Locals can donate wheelchairs, beds, walkers and bedside commodes, and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Those in need get items free on one condition -- that they bring them back when they no longer need them.

Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do."

Environment

Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do."

Lisa Hecht placed solar panels on the roof of her East Boise home after costs dropped significantly in just a two-year period. She now generates power that can be banked on Idaho Power's grid. She recently addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Commission about Idaho Power's proposal to put people like her in a separate rate class.

Nampa students rally for and against gun control

Local

Nampa students rally for and against gun control

Hundreds of students at Nampa High gathered Wednesday, March 14 to remember the 17 students who were killed in Parkland, Florida. One group of students was there to promote gun reform; the other to support Second Amendment rights.

Students protest at Idaho Capitol

Local

Students protest at Idaho Capitol

Idaho students and teachers marched to the Capitol on Wednesday, March 14 to show solidarity with the survivors and mourn the dead of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home?

Local

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home?

The Peregrine Fund's World Center for Birds of Prey now has a harpy eagle. He's one of only three in the country trained to land on a glove — with his talons the size of a grizzly bear claw. Not only will Boiseans get to meet him, they'll also get to name him.