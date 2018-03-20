Washington man arrested after attempting to set off grenade outside Idaho bar

A Washington man was arrested in Idaho on Monday night after reportedly trying to set off an explosive device near a New Plymouth bar, according to Payette County officials.
Joseph Nelson, 36, has been charged with disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault.
According to county officials, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office received reports shortly before 9 p.m. that a man was trying to pull the pin on a grenade outside of the Double Diamond Bar. Bar patrons also said the man was trying to enter the bar.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, accompanied by Fruitland and Payette police departments, they were able to take Nelson into custody without incident. Because of the possible threat of explosives, the Nampa Police Department bomb squad also responded. The squad found four inert grenades in Nelson’s RV, which was parked near the Double Diamond.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Nelson was attempting to pull the grenade pin, or whether he was aware that the grenades were dummy explosives.
