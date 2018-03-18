Basketball fan or not, Little Caesars is giving you free pizza. Here’s how to get it.

It turns out one the biggest upsets in college basketball history benefits everyone.
When the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (UMBC) defeated top-seeded Virginia 74-54 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it marked the first time in history a No. 16 seed had ever beaten a No. 1 seed since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.
Much of the night was focused on the Retrievers on the court, and deservedly so. Coming into the game, No. 16 seeds were 0-135 in the first round. UMBC dunked and shot its way past Virginia, who entered the game as ACC champions with a 31-2 record.
Portions of the game were also spent observing UMBC’s official athletic Twitter account, which made sure to let everyone know an upset was occuring.
The account started the night with about 5,000 followers and currently has more than 90,000 followers.
Sup, @ESPN pic.twitter.com/ISHem7E57R— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
But as the dust settled on the historic upset, a third party entered into the public eye: Little Caesars.
Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt
The pizza chain tweeted earlier Friday that if a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed, the world would be treated to a free personal-sized deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product on April 2 between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
True to their word, Little Caesars is keeping its promise.
OH-SO-RIGHT ☺️ Huge shoutout to @UMBCAthletics @UMBC_MBB for helping us to spread even more #PizzaPizza goodness across America https://t.co/3OnS5zDJ6m— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018
There are seven Little Caesars stores in the Treasure Valley. Simply come into one of the stores on April 2 and collect your treat.
Here’s where you can get your pizza.
Boise
- 1401 South Broadway Avenue
- 1003 South Vista Avenue
- 1471 Milwaukee Street
- 10751 West Overland Road Suite A
- 10689 West Ustick Road
Merdian
- 120 East Fairview Avenue, Suite 120
Nampa
- 201 11th Avenue North
