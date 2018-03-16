Driver caught on camera causes tens of thousands of dollars in damages; BPD seeks help

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 33 Nampa students rally for and against gun control Pause 143 For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering 61 These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live? 26 Students protest at Idaho Capitol 137 Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival 163 Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home? 115 Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots 109 What's a bond? How is it different than a levy? 31 Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 10 These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The incident took place near Capitol Boulevard Saturday night. Boise Police believed the driver caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Courtesy of Boise Police Department

The incident took place near Capitol Boulevard Saturday night. Boise Police believed the driver caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Courtesy of Boise Police Department