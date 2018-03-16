More Videos

Nampa students rally for and against gun control 33

Nampa students rally for and against gun control

Pause
For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering 143

For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering

These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live? 61

These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live?

Students protest at Idaho Capitol 26

Students protest at Idaho Capitol

Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival 137

Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home? 163

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home?

Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots 115

Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots

What's a bond? How is it different than a levy? 109

What's a bond? How is it different than a levy?

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 31

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video

These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs 10

These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs

The incident took place near Capitol Boulevard Saturday night. Boise Police believed the driver caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Courtesy of Boise Police Department
The incident took place near Capitol Boulevard Saturday night. Boise Police believed the driver caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Courtesy of Boise Police Department

Local

Driver caught on camera causes tens of thousands of dollars in damages; BPD seeks help

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

March 16, 2018 04:30 PM

Boise police are searching for a driver who caused damages believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars in a hit-and-run on Capitol Boulevard on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored GMC pickup truck from 2010 or later, veered off the road and over a curb while traveling south on Capitol near the West Boise Avenue and West University Drive intersections. The truck struck several utility poles and other property before driving away. The damages include power lines and fiber optic lines.

The captured footage was taken by a person in a nearby, pulled-over vehicle, police said.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nampa students rally for and against gun control 33

Nampa students rally for and against gun control

Pause
For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering 143

For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering

These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live? 61

These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live?

Students protest at Idaho Capitol 26

Students protest at Idaho Capitol

Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival 137

Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home? 163

Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home?

Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots 115

Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots

What's a bond? How is it different than a levy? 109

What's a bond? How is it different than a levy?

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 31

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video

These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs 10

These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs

For student organizers, Wednesday's walkout was empowering

View More Video