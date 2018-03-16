Driver caught on camera causes tens of thousands of dollars in damages; BPD seeks help

Boise police are searching for a driver who caused damages believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars in a hit-and-run on Capitol Boulevard on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m.
The vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored GMC pickup truck from 2010 or later, veered off the road and over a curb while traveling south on Capitol near the West Boise Avenue and West University Drive intersections. The truck struck several utility poles and other property before driving away. The damages include power lines and fiber optic lines.
The captured footage was taken by a person in a nearby, pulled-over vehicle, police said.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
