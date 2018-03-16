The safest college campus in the United States? It’s right here in Idaho.

Brigham Young University-Idaho has been named the safest college campus in the country for 2018, according to the The National Council for Home Safety and Security.
The safety scores and subsequent rankings were calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons. The safety of the city the school is located in and the number of law enforcement officers employed by the school per 1,000 students was taken into account as well.
The report only looked at schools with enrollments of 10,000 students or more and did not factor in schools for which data was not readily available.
The National Council for Home Safety and Security was formed in 2006 and seeks “industry education and public knowledge about home safety and security.”
Never miss a local story.
Data for the rankings were from the FBI and U.S. Department of Education statistics.
BYU-Idaho, located in Rexburg, had 20 violent crimes and 17 property crimes take place on campus in 2017, according to the report. Given its large total enrollment (43,278), the low crime-rate was “impressive,” the report said. Though many of its students are online, BYU-Idaho had an on-campus enrollment of 22,719 as of this winter.
“The safest school on our list is Brigham Young University-Idaho, located in Rexburg, Idaho. Once known as Ricks College, the private university is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which mandates students to adhere strictly to a code of behavior in line with the teachings of the church,” the report reads. “Students must follow dress and grooming codes, refrain from consuming drugs or alcohol, and abstain from premarital sex. Still, all the rules seem to achieve the desired effect, as BYU-Idaho has some of the lowest crime rates of any institution in the country ...”
Three other Idaho institutions also made the list’s top-100: the University of Idaho (15), Boise State University (43) and Idaho State University (65). A total of 243 universities were ranked, with the University of New Mexico coming in last place.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments