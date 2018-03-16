Extra police presence at Boise middle school Friday after ‘vague’ bomb threat discovered

There is an extra police presence at East Junior High School on Friday after “threatening graffiti” involving a bomb threat was discovered in one of the boys’ restrooms Thursday.
Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said while the threat is vague and there is no credible evidence to its legitimacy, the extra security was put in place because it was a threat to a school.
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents Thursday evening to make them aware of the situation, according to Williams.
The investigation is ongoing.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
