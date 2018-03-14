You learn you’re dying soon. What to do? A film by Eagle teens, in Sun Valley festival

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 61 These Eagle High students ask: What would you do if you had just months to live? Pause 26 Students protest at Idaho Capitol 137 Students' documentary on death accepted at Sun Valley Film Festival 163 Why is a harpy eagle calling Boise home? 115 Exploding enrollment spills into high school halls, parking lots 109 What's a bond? How is it different than a levy? 31 Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 10 These shelter dogs love their 'new' chairs 72 Unruly woman pulled from Boise-bound flight 117 Does Boise need a new midsized theater? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Broadcasting students at Eagle High School produced a documentary called "The Teal Chair" that has been accepted into the student category at this year's Sun Valley Film Festival in March. The team produced the video in cooperation with Treasure Valley Hospice to discuss end-of-life decisions, death, and the best way to spend ones remaining days. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

