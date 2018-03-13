Zoo Boise’s last tiger died Tuesday. It was ‘a sad day for everyone.’

As recently as 2013, Zoo Boise had three tigers on its premises. As of Tuesday, it has none.
Katarina, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, was euthanized by Zoo Boise’s veterinarian staff due to complications from a back injury she suffered last year. She was the last tiger at Zoo Boise.
Katarina underwent spinal surgery for a herniated disc in October and was back in her exhibit by January. Her condition worsened in recent days, however, and zoo staff believed the risk of surgery on the tiger “was too great.”
Zoo Boise recently had two other tigers, brothers Tundra and Taiga, who died in 2016 and 2013, respectively.
Never miss a local story.
“This is a sad day for everyone who had the chance to meet this majestic creature,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “Katarina was truly a member of our family and we will miss her.”
Julius Longfellow, an 11-year-old giraffe, was euthanized last April after losing the ability to stand following a shoulder injury. A 6-month-old red panda named Whiskers died from a bacterial infection in late December.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments