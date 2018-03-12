Where are the most expensive 1st-round resell tickets for March Madness? You guessed it.

As March Madness descends on Boise, at least one secondary marketplace for NCAA Tournament tickets says fans here could end up paying the most money for popular first-round games.
TickPick, a secondary online marketplace where fans can buy, bid on and sell tickets, has released the average listed ticket prices for every session in the first round.
Hoping to catch No. 5 Kentucky game against Davidson at the Taco Bell Arena? Want to watch No. 4 Arizona square off against Buffalo? Those games will cost you $489 on TickPick.
Tickets to other popular first-round sessions, including No. 4 Gonzaga v. UNC Greensboro and No. 5 Ohio State v. South Dakota State, are going for $380 on TickPick’s secondary market.
Tickets range from $300-$750 for the Kentucky/Davidson game on StubHub, while tickets for the Gonzaga/UNC Greensboro game are ranging from $250-$525 on that secondary market.
These are the most and second-most expensive sessions of the first round, respectively. The cheapest is in Pittsburgh, featuring Rhode Island vs. Oklahoma and Duke vs. Iona at $97.
To purchase NCAA Tournament session 2 and session 3 tickets, go to www.broncosports.com/tickets and click on the “2018 NCAA ticket info” tab.
Need a printable bracket to keep track of the tournament? Say no more and click here.
The NCAA has offered early rounds of the tournament in Boise since 1983. The last time the tournament was here was in 2009.
NCAA SCHEDULE IN BOISE
Wednesday practices
▪ 11 a.m. UNC Greensboro, 11:45 a.m. South Dakota State, 12:30 p.m. Gonzaga, 1:15 p.m. Ohio State, 3:25 p.m. Kentucky, 4:10 p.m. Arizona, 4:55 p.m. Davidson, 5:40 p.m. Buffalo. Practices at Taco Bell Arena are open to the public and free.
Thursday games
▪ No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the West Region, 11:30 a.m. (TNT)
▪ No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota State in the West Region, approximately 2 p.m. (TNT)
▪ No. 5 seed Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson in the South Region, 5:10 p.m. (CBS)
▪ No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo in the South Region, approximately 7:40 p.m. (CBS)
