West Valley Humane Society seeks armchair donations for doggos after seeing viral video

Goober’s overstuffed leather recliner doesn’t exactly match the rest of his drab concrete decor, but as a stray dog in the Knox County Humane Society shelter, he doesn’t seem to mind.
The Galesburg, Illinois, nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter has requested donations of armchairs to help dogs feel more comfortable while they’re waiting for their new families to take them to their forever homes. And the public has responded.
With over 94,000 likes and 11 million views, Goober, and his pals Mickey in a teal blue tufted back armchair, and Tango, with his red chair with tall arms, are featured in an 10 second video that has gone viral.
Its reach has even extended to Caldwell, where the West Valley Humane Society has requested donations for chairs for shelter dogs here. Its request for chairs on Facebook has been up less for than 24 hours and already has more than 600 shares.
“They have kennels similar to ours and have comfy chairs for the dogs to sleep in,” West Valley’s Facebook post reads. “It provides a little bit of home while the dogs are waiting for theirs.”
The idea for the Knox County shelter came from a pup named Buster Brown, who loved sitting and sleeping in a velvety armchair in the shelter’s office, according to a report from WHBF-TV.
West Valley said recliners or rocking chairs would be too big for the animal shelter’s space, but anything that would fit between a 22-inch door, such as a camping chair, would work. The shelter requests that anyone looking to donate send a photo of the chair to the shelter first.
“We're needing chairs that have legs that have some space below so that we can still clean under them,” West Valley’s Facebook post stated. “We'd like to start with 25 chairs to begin with to give it a try and if it is a success, we'll put out a call as we need replacements.”
The West Valley Humane Society is located at 5801 Graye Lane in Caldwell, and it’s open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s closed Sunday. To look at adoptable pets, go to westvalleyhumanesociety.org/ and click on the “adopt” tab at the top of the website.
