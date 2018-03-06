Missing woman last seen walking Saturday on Old Bruneau Highway in Marsing

A woman described by authorities as intellectually disabled was last seen Saturday evening walking her small brown dachshund on Old Bruneau Highway in Marsing.
Ranie Nicole Norwood, 20, was last seen about 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office said possible locations where she might have gone include Boise, Ontario or Baker City.
She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, a white-and-black Calvin Klein jacket and black leggings. Norwood is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with brown eyes and short-cropped brown hair.
She was not carrying her medication.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office at 208-495-1154.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @JohnWSowell
Comments