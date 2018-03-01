Water damage closes portions of Nampa Saint Alphonsus campus

A portion of the Saint Alphonsus Garrity Campus in Nampa is closed due to a pipe leak and subsequent water damage.
According to spokesman Joshua Schlaich, the Birkeland Maternity Center and Heart Center at the Interstate 84 and Garrity campus are temporarily closed. Though there is no firm timeline, Schlaich said the areas will be be out of operation “likely for multiple weeks.”
While the majority of patients in those sections were moved to other areas of the Nampa campus, a “minority of patients” were moved to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Schlaich said.
Emergency services involving both sections of the hospital remain open, according to Schlaich.
Never miss a local story.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments