2 people injured at Brundage Mountain in snowcat trip incident

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

February 28, 2018 05:04 PM

Two people were injured in separate incidents Monday morning at Brundage Mountain while on a resort-guided snowcat trip.

According to a release from Brundage Mountain, two separate incidents involving a snowcat occurred while the two victims were on a backcountry trip.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call 10:12 a.m. Monday that a 14-year-old girl had been run over by the large vehicle designed to move on snow. According to the initial report, the girl was conscious but was bleeding from the head and had leg pain. The McCall Fire Department was dispatched and the Adams County Sheriff and the U.S. Forest Service were also notified Valley County Sheriff’s Office said. A landing zone was set up at the Brundage Reservoir for the air ambulance.

No further information about the second victim is available at this time.

Both patients were treated at the scene and taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Brundage said in the release that privacy standards prevent the release of any further information about the individuals’ conditions, identities or the incident.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

