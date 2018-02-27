Jeffrey Schreck
Registered sex offender arrested in Boise Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

February 27, 2018 05:08 PM

A Boise man was arrested Tuesday by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, the Attorney General’s Office said in a release.

Jeffrey Schreck, 61, was arrested after an investigation by the unit. The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The Boise Police Department and Ada County Prosecutor’s office helped with the investigation as well.

Schreck was booked into Ada County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. He has been a registered sex offender since a 1987 conviction in Colorado.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

