Update: 78-year-old Boise man who went missing Thursday morning found safe

Update: David has been found safe, according to Boise police. He was found by a ValleyRide employee on his way home near Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road.
Original report:
Boise police are asking for help in finding a man who went missing Thursday morning.
David, a 78-year-old who might have dementia, was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday when he left home in the snow. He frequents the ParkCenter area of Boise as well as the Gekeler Lane and East Pennsylvania Street areas, police said. His family believes he would have trouble finding his way home.
Never miss a local story.
Police said David also suffers from depression, is diabetic and does not have the medication he needs with him. Authorities said they searched the Greenbelt and have followed several leads, but as of Thursday evening had not found him.
If you have seen David or have any information on his whereabouts, contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or call 911 in an emergency.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments