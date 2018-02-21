Nearly 1,700 customers lose power Wednesday night in Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell

Update: As of 8 p.m., there are just 15 customers without electricity, according to Idaho Power.
Previous reporting:
Nearly 1,700 customers in parts of Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell are without electricity Wednesday night, according to Idaho Power and a tweet from the Nampa Police Department.
The outage was “unexpected” and scheduled to be fixed by 8:30 p.m.
The following areas are affected, according to Idaho Power:
- Nampa, from Chinden Boulevard to the railroad tracks.
- Meridian, from Black Cat Road to Midway Drive.
- Caldwell, along U.S. 20/26, Lincoln Road, Northside Boulevard, Joplin Road, Madison Street.
