Nearly 1,700 customers lose power Wednesday night in Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

February 21, 2018 07:33 PM

Update: As of 8 p.m., there are just 15 customers without electricity, according to Idaho Power.

Previous reporting:

Nearly 1,700 customers in parts of Nampa, Meridian and Caldwell are without electricity Wednesday night, according to Idaho Power and a tweet from the Nampa Police Department.

The outage was “unexpected” and scheduled to be fixed by 8:30 p.m.

The following areas are affected, according to Idaho Power:

  • Nampa, from Chinden Boulevard to the railroad tracks.
  • Meridian, from Black Cat Road to Midway Drive.
  • Caldwell, along U.S. 20/26, Lincoln Road, Northside Boulevard, Joplin Road, Madison Street.

