A student threat at North Junior High will mean more police on campus tomorrow

There will be extra police at North Junior High School on Tuesday because of a potential threat received by the administration.
Parents of students at the school received an email from Principal Jeffrey Roberts informing them that the Boise Police Department is investigating a threat at the school at 13th and Fort streets in Boise’s North End.
The investigation is based on reports that some students overheard someone make a nonspecific “threatening comment” last week mentioning Tuesday, Feb. 20.
The police were able to find the student who made threat. His parents are cooperating and it has been determined that it’s not a credible threat. But threats are taken seriously, said Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams, and “There will be increased police presence at school.”
Williams said that threats of violence can result in criminal charges and all threats will be investigated. Anyone with information about a school safety issue is encourage to call police.
This is the third time in less than a month that police have been called to North. In January, two separate incidents had police dealing with unauthorized visitors to the campus.
Parents can keep their kids home if they choose, but it will count as part their child’s excused absence quota.
