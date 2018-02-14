Mountain lion shot, killed by sheriff’s office at southwest Idaho school

Authorities shot and killed a mountain lion that was found in a tree at Bruneau Elementary School on Wednesday morning, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The mountain lion, an 82-pound female, was spotted at around 8 a.m. and forced the school to go into a lockdown. Fish and Game said it did not have an officer available to deal with the issue, leading the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office to send in personnel.
The lion eventually jumped out of the tree but remained in the area, Fish and Game said. It was killed at around 10:30 a.m., just about 1/2 mile from the school, which is southwest of Mountain Home.
“Lion sightings are fairly common in the Bruneau area,” Fish and Game wildlife manager Rick Ward said. “But we were unwilling to take any chance with a cat that seemed comfortable spending time in a school yard.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
