Neighbors of priest in child porn case say they’re ‘like prisoners’ in their own homes

0:44 Catholic Diocese of Boise explains Faucher's leasing agreement Pause

1:53 What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station?

2:34 Parishioners were 'stunned' by news of priest's arrest, spokesman says

0:19 Water main break damages Eagle Road

1:00 Man meets his first biological family member after years of searching

0:47 How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

0:09 Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

0:09 This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

1:00 Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show