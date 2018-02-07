31 dead geese were found near Kuna. It’s the second time in a month bird carcasses were found.

A total of 31 Canada geese were found dumped near the Kuna Butte earlier this week, Idaho Fish and Game said in a release Wednesday.
On Feb. 5, a Fish and Game officer found the carcasses near Swan Falls Road just south of Kuna. Officials found nine dead Canada geese and two duck carcasses in the same area on a Jan. 19 call.
The cause of death for the geese and ducks was not stated in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nampa Fish and Game at 208-465-8465, Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends, or the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-377-6790.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
