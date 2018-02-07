More Videos

Local

‘You can think I’m crazy’: Idaho golfer takes to Twitter after UFO sighting in Mexico

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

February 07, 2018 11:18 AM

A professional golfer who calls Idaho home may have had an out-of-this-world experience on Tuesday night, according to his Twitter account.

Graham DeLaet, a former Boise State athlete, tweeted a photo on Tuesday evening of a glowing orb with a tail.

“Just saw a UFO in Ixtapa, Mexico,” DeLaet wrote. “No other explanation. Freakiest thing I’ve ever seen.”

DeLaet then shared a short video of the glowing light, which has been viewed more than 20,000 times as of Wednesday morning.

But Twitter was skeptical. Some joked that DeLaet had drank a bit too much tequila or Prairie Baard, the Meridian man’s craft beer.

“I know this. I’m 36 years old and I look at the sky every night. I’ve never seen anything like what I saw tonight. So you can think I’m crazy or whatever. But that was weird,” DeLaet tweeted.

Others suggested DeLaet had seen a SpaceX rocket, which took off out of Florida earlier in the day and was reportedly on its third burn around the time DeLaet saw the glowing object. The pro golfer seemed to find that explanation agreeable, later tweeting that it was “pretty cool I got to see it” if the object was indeed the Falcon Heavy.

Still, DeLaet retweeted others who said they’d seen similar objects in the night sky above nearby locales like Arizona. We want to believe, Graham.

