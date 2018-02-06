More Videos

A water main break closed Eagle Road in Meridian between Fairview and Pine avenues Tuesday morning. Crews aren't expected to finish repairs until Wednesday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
A water main break closed Eagle Road in Meridian between Fairview and Pine avenues Tuesday morning. Crews aren't expected to finish repairs until Wednesday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Local

Water line break update: Section of Eagle Road won’t open until Wednesday

Statesman Staff

February 06, 2018 06:29 AM

A water line break closed Eagle Road in Meridian between Fairview and Pine avenues Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to repair the break and the road is expected to re-open Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. There are detours at Fairview and Pine avenues at Franklin Road.

The broken pipe released at least 18 inches of water over the road.

[Related: Current traffic conditions in Ada County.]

