Water line break update: Section of Eagle Road won’t open until Wednesday

A water line break closed Eagle Road in Meridian between Fairview and Pine avenues Tuesday morning.
Crews are working to repair the break and the road is expected to re-open Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. There are detours at Fairview and Pine avenues at Franklin Road.
The broken pipe released at least 18 inches of water over the road.
Eagle Rd. will be closed while crews repair a burst water line underneath, then repave.https://t.co/F6NhTKdZqL pic.twitter.com/Nn9MAPpY2I— ITD (@IdahoITD) February 6, 2018
ALERT: Eagle Rd (ID-55) is closed because of a burst waterline. Detour in place. pic.twitter.com/oOMQ3MUDlg— ITD (@IdahoITD) February 6, 2018
