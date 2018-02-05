Idaho man to serve 15 years in Florida for trying to engage a minor in sexual activity

Scott Foster, 50, of Caldwell, will spend 15 years in federal prison in Florida, and another 20 years of supervised release, for traveling across the country to entice a minor in sexual activity, according to a release from U.S. Justice Department.
Foster pleaded guilty on October 4, 2017, and was later sentenced.
According to court documents, Foster exchanged more than 100 email and text communications with an undercover agent posing as the father of a 12-year-old fictitious minor, with the purpose of coordinating a sexual encounter with that minor. The communication happened between January and March of last year.
Foster then traveled to Orlando, Florida, to a meeting location where he believed he would meet the minor.
When he arrived, Foster was arrested.
During an interview with law enforcement, Foster admitted that he enjoyed “family taboo” and that he had received child pornography and talked to other individuals via the internet about sexual activity with children.
The investigation further revealed that Foster had emailed another individual about his desire to engage a 10-year-old female in sadistic sexual activity.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
