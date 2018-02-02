Bogus Basin’s new mountain coaster a big hit — and running 2 nights too

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area launched its new alpine mountain roller coaster — Glade Runner — a little over a month ago.
Thousands of people have tried it already, and more people than expected are making repeat rides, a Bogus Basin official said.
Here’s a short Q&A with Susan Saad, director of community and public relations, about the ski area’s new attraction:
▪ How has daily ridership for the coaster been?
Never miss a local story.
We are averaging 350 carts per day, which equates to between 350 and 450 riders per day. The snow conditions were phenomenal last Saturday, which is why you didn’t see as many people on the coaster. Everyone was out on the slopes!
▪ Are there ever lines?
We have had a few times when the line has backed up — the longest was probably around 20 minutes. As we’ve learned how to operate the coaster, we are working on efficiencies.
▪ Have you considered lowering the cost for a single ride on the coaster?
While some people have commented on the price, the feedback from most people who rides it has been that it is worth it. At $15, our price is quite a bit lower than other mountain coasters in the West.
.@lorenmorris was taking video on the mountain coaster at Bogus while my friend and I were riding up ahead and my friend’s scream sounds just like a seagull pic.twitter.com/O3enKfMISb— Moze (@kmozymoz) January 3, 2018
▪ Is the mountain coaster intended primarily for summer — or year-round use?
The coaster will be open during our winter and summer operating seasons. We anticipate running it seven days a week during the summer.
▪ There have been delays some days in getting it open. Is that because you have to remove snow from the equipment to ensure rider safety?
That is exactly why the coaster opening delay has been delayed some days. We have to complete certain safety inspections on a daily basis, and the track needs to be (thoroughly) cleared before we can do them.
▪ Are there weather conditions that you have to shut it down? Can it run when it’s snowing or raining? Windy?
If it is raining, snowing too hard, or there are other severe weather conditions such as heavy winds or lightning, we will shut down the coaster for the safety of our guests.
▪ How many people can ride the mountain coaster at one time — are there several carts going?
We have had upwards of 20 carts at one time on the track.
▪ Will you offer any incentives, such as all-day mountain coaster passes or unlimited rides in a season?
Plans are in the works for a summer season package that includes unlimited rides.
▪ Is this the kind of attraction you see people doing one time — or over and over?
We have multiple riders doing it over and over. Our re-ride percentage has been higher than expected.
▪ Has anyone suffered injuries will riding the mountain coaster?
There have been no injuries on the coaster.
‘High Thrill and Low Skill’: Bogus Basin’s New Mountain Coaster Will Leave You Smiling #boise, #growideashere, #bogusbasin https://t.co/W8UKKuL5kh— BVEP (@BVEP) December 21, 2017
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
Comments