More Videos

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field 0:47

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

Pause
Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived 0:09

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter 0:09

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show 1:00

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one 1:07

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 0:38

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians 0:50

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

Bogus Basin's Glade Runner mountain coaster is designed to get even non-skiers up the hill for some adventure. And what an adventure it is. Take a look at what the excitement is about. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Bogus Basin's Glade Runner mountain coaster is designed to get even non-skiers up the hill for some adventure. And what an adventure it is. Take a look at what the excitement is about. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Local

Bogus Basin’s new mountain coaster a big hit — and running 2 nights too

By Katy Moeller

kmoeller@idahostatesman.com

February 02, 2018 08:53 AM

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area launched its new alpine mountain roller coaster — Glade Runner — a little over a month ago.

Thousands of people have tried it already, and more people than expected are making repeat rides, a Bogus Basin official said.

Here’s a short Q&A with Susan Saad, director of community and public relations, about the ski area’s new attraction:

▪  How has daily ridership for the coaster been?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We are averaging 350 carts per day, which equates to between 350 and 450 riders per day. The snow conditions were phenomenal last Saturday, which is why you didn’t see as many people on the coaster. Everyone was out on the slopes!

More Videos

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field 0:47

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

Pause
Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived 0:09

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter 0:09

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show 1:00

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one 1:07

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 0:38

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians 0:50

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

It's all downhill from here: Bogus Basin's new mountain coaster

The Glade Runner mountain coaster goes 25 miles per hour top speed, and Idaho Statesman sports editor Chadd Cripe strapped on a camera for the ride down. Somebody had to do it.

Katherine Joneskjones@idahostatesman.com

▪  Are there ever lines?

We have had a few times when the line has backed up — the longest was probably around 20 minutes. As we’ve learned how to operate the coaster, we are working on efficiencies.

▪  Have you considered lowering the cost for a single ride on the coaster?

While some people have commented on the price, the feedback from most people who rides it has been that it is worth it. At $15, our price is quite a bit lower than other mountain coasters in the West.

▪  Is the mountain coaster intended primarily for summer — or year-round use?

The coaster will be open during our winter and summer operating seasons. We anticipate running it seven days a week during the summer.

▪  There have been delays some days in getting it open. Is that because you have to remove snow from the equipment to ensure rider safety?

That is exactly why the coaster opening delay has been delayed some days. We have to complete certain safety inspections on a daily basis, and the track needs to be (thoroughly) cleared before we can do them.

▪  Are there weather conditions that you have to shut it down? Can it run when it’s snowing or raining? Windy?

If it is raining, snowing too hard, or there are other severe weather conditions such as heavy winds or lightning, we will shut down the coaster for the safety of our guests.

▪  How many people can ride the mountain coaster at one time — are there several carts going?

We have had upwards of 20 carts at one time on the track.

▪  Will you offer any incentives, such as all-day mountain coaster passes or unlimited rides in a season?

Plans are in the works for a summer season package that includes unlimited rides.

▪  Is this the kind of attraction you see people doing one time — or over and over?

We have multiple riders doing it over and over. Our re-ride percentage has been higher than expected.

▪  Has anyone suffered injuries will riding the mountain coaster?

There have been no injuries on the coaster.

Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field 0:47

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

Pause
Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived 0:09

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter 0:09

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show 1:00

Idaho man's herding dog fetches $30,000 at big-time livestock show

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one 1:07

This home doesn't look like a shipping container, but it was built from one

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work 0:38

Boise High artist reflects on his lost work

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians 0:50

Boiseans as guilty of California stops as Californians

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

A state-by-state look at flu cases

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

How do police know what drug it is? They test in the field

View More Video