Boise woman wins $103,000 jackpot with ticket from ‘luckiest’ Albertsons in Idaho

A Boise woman got a six-figure payout on a relatively new Idaho Lottery jackpot game, Idaho Cash.
Yvonne Gray claimed her $103,000 prize on Thursday, Lottery officials said.
Gray bought her winning ticket from the Albertsons at Ustick and Five Mile roads in Boise — called the “luckiest” Albertsons in Idaho because this is the fourth time a six-figure or higher ticket has been sold there.
That Albertsons is the number one location in Idaho for draw game sales.
“With higher sales volume, they are more likely to have an increased number of winning tickets at all prize points,” said David Workman, a spokesman for the Idaho Lottery.
The Idaho Lottery introduced Idaho Cash in 2017. It’s an in-state jackpot game, with $1 tickets available only at Idaho Lottery retail locations. Drawings are Wednesday and Saturday evenings, and the game features a rolling jackpot that begins at $20,000 and grows until it is won. Gray was the fourth jackpot winner of the game.
Gray’s family has had a lot of luck of their own. About seven months ago, Gray’s husband, Harold, won $1,000 playing the Idaho Lottery scratch game Super Triple 7s.
“Mine has a couple of more zeroes on the end than his did,” Yvonne Gray said in reference to her husband’s win last June. “He’s jealous, but we’re keeping it all in the family!”
