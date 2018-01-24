Boise man dies in single-vehicle accident after car rolls off shoulder of I-84

A Boise man died Wednesday night after succumbing to injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Interstate 84 earlier in the afternoon.
Paul Schoffstall, 50, was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around 2 p.m. According to Idaho State Police, Schoffstall was headed west in a 2005 Ford Focus when he veered off the left shoulder, went back onto the road, and then proceeded to cross both lanes and roll off the right shoulder onto Aviation Way near Linden Street in Caldwell.
Schoffstall was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died. He was wearing a seat belt, ISP said.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments