Idaho State Police seized more marijuana in 2017 than the prior 3 years combined.

As legalization increases in bordering states, the amount of confiscated marijuana in Idaho is gradually getting higher.
The Idaho State Police seized a total of 1,375 pounds of marijuana in 2017, nearly three times the amount it confiscated in 2016 (507 lbs.), according to a release sent by ISP. From 2014-16, ISP seized a total of 1,284 pounds.
ISP spokesperson Tim Marsano said he was uncertain as to the reasons for the drastic increase in the amount seized.
Marijuana is legalized in some capacity by several of the states surrounding Idaho. Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado have legalized it recreationally and medically, while Montana has legalized it medically.
There have been several major drug busts by local law enforcement recently. ISP arrested two individuals who were discovered with 215 lbs. of marijuana in October that was valued at up to $700,000. ISP seized 120 pounds of marijuana Wednesday in a Cassia County drug trafficking stop.
