Former Boise State star and current Philadelphia Eagles' running back Jay Ajayi reacts after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 38-7 to advance to Super Bowl LII. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Local

Here are some of the wackiest things you can actually bet on for this year’s Super Bowl

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 23, 2018 05:01 PM

The Super Bowl LII match up is finally set, but the fun is just beginning.

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. History is on the line: Tom Brady and the Patriots are shooting for their sixth Super Bowl win and second in-a-row; the Eagles are vying for their first Lombardi Trophy.

Beyond the action on the field is the excitement taking place off of it — namely, gambling.

Diehards live and breathe with point spreads and Super Bowl MVP odds. But in 2018, you can gamble on everything.

Literally. Everything.

Presented without interruption are a few of the best prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl, according to BetDSI.com. They range from guesses on what Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing on his injured throwing hand, what broadcasters will say, what Justin Timberlake’s halftime show will look like and, perhaps most importantly, who will emerge victorious from the Puppy Bowl.

Of course, all of these lines are subject to change.

The game-related

Will Tom Brady being wearing a bandage on his right hand?

Yes -130, No +100

Will Bill Belichick announce his retirement after the game? (must be on-screen)

Yes +2,500, No -5000

Will a player leave the game and not return due to concussion symptoms?

Yes +120, No -150

Coin toss landing position

Heads -103, Tails -103

The oddly specific

Color of liquid thrown on the winning coach

Clear +200, Green/Yellow +300, Red +500, Blue +500, Orange +750, None +1,500

How many times will the word “Dilly” be used in the broadcast?

Over 12.5 -115, Under 12.5 -115

Will Donald Trump take part in a pregame interview on NBC?

Yes +360, No -500

Total number of Donald Trump tweets during the game

Over 2.5 -115, Under +115

Who will win the Puppy Bowl?

Team Fluff -115, Team Ruff -115

The broadcast booth

Will announcer Al Michaels say “underdog”?

Yes -1,000, No +450

Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “Rocky”?

Yes +180, No -220

Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “City of Brotherly Love”?

Yes +150, No -180

Will Al Michaels say “sportsbook”?

Yes +240, No -300

The entertainers

How long will the national anthem (sung by Pink) last?

Over 120 seconds -180, Under 120 seconds +140

What will Justin Timberlake’s first song performance of halftime be?

Can’t Stop The Feeling! +150, Sexyback +175, Rock Your Body +400, Cry Me A River +500, Mirrors +550, Filthy +750, True Colors +800, Love Never Felt So Good +900, What Goes Around…Comes Around +1,000, Senorita +1,250, Suit & Tie +1,500, Field - Any Other Song +200

Will Janet Jackson make an appearance at the halftime show?

Yes +400, No -600

Will there be a wardrobe malfunction (must expose intimate body part)

Yes +1,500, No -4,000

Will Britney Spears make an appearance at the halftime show?

Yes +300, No -600

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

