Here are some of the wackiest things you can actually bet on for this year’s Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LII match up is finally set, but the fun is just beginning.
The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. History is on the line: Tom Brady and the Patriots are shooting for their sixth Super Bowl win and second in-a-row; the Eagles are vying for their first Lombardi Trophy.
Beyond the action on the field is the excitement taking place off of it — namely, gambling.
Diehards live and breathe with point spreads and Super Bowl MVP odds. But in 2018, you can gamble on everything.
Literally. Everything.
Presented without interruption are a few of the best prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl, according to BetDSI.com. They range from guesses on what Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be wearing on his injured throwing hand, what broadcasters will say, what Justin Timberlake’s halftime show will look like and, perhaps most importantly, who will emerge victorious from the Puppy Bowl.
Of course, all of these lines are subject to change.
The game-related
Will Tom Brady being wearing a bandage on his right hand?
Yes -130, No +100
Will Bill Belichick announce his retirement after the game? (must be on-screen)
Yes +2,500, No -5000
Will a player leave the game and not return due to concussion symptoms?
Yes +120, No -150
Coin toss landing position
Heads -103, Tails -103
The oddly specific
Color of liquid thrown on the winning coach
Clear +200, Green/Yellow +300, Red +500, Blue +500, Orange +750, None +1,500
How many times will the word “Dilly” be used in the broadcast?
Over 12.5 -115, Under 12.5 -115
Will Donald Trump take part in a pregame interview on NBC?
Yes +360, No -500
Total number of Donald Trump tweets during the game
Over 2.5 -115, Under +115
Who will win the Puppy Bowl?
Team Fluff -115, Team Ruff -115
The broadcast booth
Will announcer Al Michaels say “underdog”?
Yes -1,000, No +450
Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “Rocky”?
Yes +180, No -220
Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “City of Brotherly Love”?
Yes +150, No -180
Will Al Michaels say “sportsbook”?
Yes +240, No -300
The entertainers
How long will the national anthem (sung by Pink) last?
Over 120 seconds -180, Under 120 seconds +140
What will Justin Timberlake’s first song performance of halftime be?
Can’t Stop The Feeling! +150, Sexyback +175, Rock Your Body +400, Cry Me A River +500, Mirrors +550, Filthy +750, True Colors +800, Love Never Felt So Good +900, What Goes Around…Comes Around +1,000, Senorita +1,250, Suit & Tie +1,500, Field - Any Other Song +200
Will Janet Jackson make an appearance at the halftime show?
Yes +400, No -600
Will there be a wardrobe malfunction (must expose intimate body part)
Yes +1,500, No -4,000
Will Britney Spears make an appearance at the halftime show?
Yes +300, No -600
