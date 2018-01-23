Man arrested after falling through ceiling in 5-hour standoff with police

A 26-year-old man was charged with resisting arrest in connection with a five-hour long standoff in a south Boise neighborhood Monday night that began earlier in the day when he threatened a woman with a gun, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Justin T. Larson is also charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the case.
The incident began shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when a woman told deputies Larson pointed a handgun at her in the driveway of a home in the 3900 block of W. Leland Way and threatened to hurt her, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman said she left before anything else happened.
Deputies began searching for Larson and determined he was still inside the Leland Way home. They attempted to contact him, but he refused to answer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies went to the home and set up a perimeter once they determined Larson was the only person inside.
Investigators activated the Ada Metro SWAT team, which began arriving at the home shortly after 7 p.m. The SWAT team brought its MRAP armored vehicle to the scene as a precaution.
Once the SWAT team set up around the home, they used loudspeakers to try to get Larson to come out. They also took a K-9 dog to the door and asked him to leave, but he did not respond.
With the permission of the homeowner, SWAT team members opened the door and sent their robot camera in to search inside. SWAT team members then went inside the home and found Larson, who was hiding in the attic and refused to come out.
Deputies eventually sent a K-9 dog into the attic to get Larson to leave. That's when Larson fell from the attic and through the ceiling on to the ground, where he was taken into custody.
The standoff ended just before midnight.
Deputies said they found a computer bag in the house belonging to Larson that had small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana inside — along with a 9mm handgun he told investigators he had in his waistband earlier in the day.
Larson was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he was also arrested on two active warrants for felony probation violations.
Larson will make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies were in contact with the people in the homes near the standoff and asked those residents to shelter in place until it was over.
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
Comments