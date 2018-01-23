Man arrested after falling through ceiling in 5-hour standoff with police

St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients

Sage is a St. Luke's Health System staff member who gets called in when a patient is upset, confused or angry. "It's amazing to watch what (it does to) some of the folks that are in crisis, just the arrival of that friendly four-legged creature," the health system's security director said. Sage recently helped to calm an elderly patient at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center who had been upset and wanted to leave the hospital. Sage was accompanied by Security Operations Supervisor Josh Schwenken.