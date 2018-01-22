You can’t get there from here without a detour. Check out current road closures

The fast-paced growth in the Treasure Valley makes it feels like there is construction on every street corner and roadway. And though you’re bracing for the epic State Street widening project that will start next month, there are several long-term projects that are still going strong in other parts of the Valley, and more to come.
Here’s a roundup of some of Ada County Highway District’s lane and road closures and detours that will take you out of your way over the next days, weeks and months. Learn more at ACHDIdaho.org.
Boise
▪ Northbound 15th Street is closed at State Street with a project to replace the underground “bridge” over the Boise Valley Canal. Right now the south side of State Street is torn up. That will continue through mid-February. Work on the north side of State Street is scheduled to start in late February and wrap up in the spring. The work also updates the stormwater system.
The detour going north takes you west down Jefferson Street then north on 17th Street. Traffic is restricted going west and east between 17th and 13th streets.
▪ The road is closed on 1st Street between State and Jefferson streets while ACHD rebuilds the road there. It’s near the St. Luke’s project, but is unrelated. This will be on going through June.
▪ The north side of Main Street is blocked between Capitol Boulevard and 6th Street for the City Hall renovation project until mid February.
▪ Sewer main work will impact traffic in Downtown between now and Friday. Expect daytime lane closures on 8th Street between Idaho and Bannock streets; lane restrictions on 9th Street and Capitol Boulevard. The work wraps up Friday.
▪ You’ll find lane restrictions on Cloverdale Road, with no access to Clover Meadows Drive and Meadow Wood Drive.
▪ Cole Road between Desert Avenue to Hollilynn Drive is closed. There is no access through the Lake Hazel intersection as it get rebuilt. It should be completed by late August or early September. The detour route will take you on Victory Road.
▪ Fort Street between State and Robbins streets is closed due to water main work. The work is scheduled to wrap up Tuesday, Jan. 22.
▪ The southbound lane of Oakand Avenue, at Beacon Street, off Boise Avenue, is closed during the construction of Identity Boise, a new student housing development. The area will be impacted through June.
▪ ParkCenter Boulevard is closed at Warm Springs Roundabout and Harris Ranch Road until until mid February.
▪ The St. Luke’s expansion and roundabout construction continues with road closures on Avenues B and C. The work will continue until November.
Kuna
▪ Linder Road is closed between Lake Hazel and Columbia roads for sewer main work until early February.
Meridian
▪ Pine Avenue will be closed between Locust Grove Road and Main Street in Meridian until early March as the road gets widened.
Tree trimming
Expect delays and lane restrictions this week because of tree trimming:
▪ On Emerald Street between Latah and Pond streets and Irving Street between Eagleson and Orchard streets until Friday;
▪ On Franklin Road between Cloverdale and Five Mile roads and Overland Road between Cloverdale and Maple Grove roads until Wednesday;
▪ On Eagle Road between Overland and Victory roads until Thursday.
▪ A large tree will be removed on 15th street between Ada and Sherman streets and Hays Street between 12th and 13th streets on Wednesday. Roads will be closed. Please avoid these areas.
Events
Capitol Boulevard will be closed between Jefferson and Bannock streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for STEM Matters!, a free event that engages kids in science, technology, engineering and math.
