This Hall of Famer played college hoops in Idaho. The Lakers are immortalizing him with a statue.

Another Lakers legend will be immortalized outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This one, however, has ties to Idaho.
Elgin Baylor, who played at The College of Idaho for one season in the 1950s, will have his statue dedicated on April 6, 2018, the Lakers announced Tuesday.
OFFICIAL: Lakers To Honor Elgin Baylor With a Statue at @STAPLESCenter https://t.co/YiD2jcqhGW— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 16, 2018
Baylor played 14 years for the Lakers in both Minneapolis and Los Angeles, averaging 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in his Hall of Fame career. His scoring average ranks third in NBA history.
Never miss a local story.
“I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue,” Lakers CEO and co-owner Jeanie Buss said in the statement. “Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can’t wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends.”
Baylor, a Washington, D.C., native, had a historic lone season at C of I, averaging 32.8 points and 18.9 rebounds during the 1954-55 campaign. The Yotes went 23-4 as Baylor scored 40 or more points on six different occasions during the final month of the season. His 53-point outing against Whitman is still a school record.
Baylor transferred to Seattle University and played two additional collegiate seasons, averaging 31.2 points and 19.8 rebounds per game. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1958 NBA Draft.
Baylor was inducted into the College of Idaho Hall of Fame in June 2017.
Baylor will join select company with the building of his statue. Hall of Famers Jerry West, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal are the only Lakers players with statues outside the Staples Center. His No. 22 was retired by the Lakers in 1983.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments