“The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created (at Facebook) are destroying how society works,” says a former executive of the social-media platform.
“The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created (at Facebook) are destroying how society works,” says a former executive of the social-media platform. Ben Margot AP
“The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created (at Facebook) are destroying how society works,” says a former executive of the social-media platform. Ben Margot AP

Local

Facebook is showing less news. Here's how to keep seeing the Idaho Statesman.

Statesman Staff

January 16, 2018 02:53 PM

Facebook is going to make it harder to keep up with everything that’s happening in your community by showing you fewer local news stories in your News Feed. But you can still make sure you see the Idaho Statesman by following these very easy steps:

Are you reading this on a desktop or laptop computer? Click here to go to the Idaho Statesman Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page.

Statesman follow
Statesman staff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  • First, make sure you “Like” the Idaho Statesman’s page. Then next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.” Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos).” If you want to control how you’re notified when the Idaho Statesman posts something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices. That’s it! You’re done.

Are you reading this on your phone or tablet? Click here to go to the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook page. Right under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”

Image uploaded from iOS (2)

  • If you see the word “Following,” click on it and then click “See First.” You’re good to go!
  • If you see the word “Follow,” click it and then click “See First.” That’s all there is to it!

Thank you very much for reading the Idaho Statesman on Facebook.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert

    Officers with the Idaho Humane Society found Apollo 15 days after he went missing after surviving a rollover accident on I-84. Watch as he's reunited with his family.

Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert

Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert 0:41

Idaho rescuers found this dog that was missing for 15 days in the desert
Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action
Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown 1:04

Idaho college spokesman explains incident leading to lockdown

View More Video