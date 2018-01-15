We found these famous Idahoans’ Google painting doppelgangers

Over the weekend, a new feature on Google’s Arts and Culture app started a buzz. Just snap a selfie, and Google will use facial recognition software and search databases of famous paintings to find your doppelganger.
Of course, the tool blew up on Twitter, where users and celebrities shared their matches.
Hey this one ain’t so bad. pic.twitter.com/er0FxZNVO8— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 13, 2018
Results range from scary accurate to, well, just plain scary. Though the app is made for in-person use, we took photos of some of Idaho’s most recognizable faces just to see how the technology holds up.
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter
Otter was a strong match for former Republican President Ronald Reagan. His matches also included a portrait of English violinist Albert Sammons.
Kristin Armstrong, Olympic gold medalist
The Olympic gold medalist bore a strong resemblance to this World War II Army Private, Google’s algorithm showed. Pvt. Charlotte Harris was one of many women in Yonkers, New York, to have their portraits painted by Francis Vandeveer Kughler upon enlisting.
Betty, the Vista Avenue washerwoman
Boise’s hardworking washerwoman Betty finds her match in this cherub-faced artist. Check out their similar chubby, rosy cheeks and identically shaped eyebrows!
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter
Bieter’s headshot produced matches with multiple portraits of Antonio Breda, a doctor and cofounder of the Portuguese Republic.
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin
This portrait by famed French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec evokes Harsin’s furrowed brow.
Boise State men’s basketball player Chandler Hutchison
The Boise State Bronco’s other matches included portraits by Korean artist Hwang Sul-jo and Chinese artist Li Binghong.
Boise State University President Bob Kustra
Kustra’s apparent doppelganger was a politician (like Kustra!) and lawyer who once served as Secretary of the Interior under President Millard Fillmore.
Built to Spill vocalist Doug Martsch
Painter Jozef Czauczik made this portrait of Slovakian nobles Matilda and Gustav Jacobs circa 1840.
Former BSU quarterback Kellen Moore
The former Boise State Bronco matched up with this face in a crowded scene by Henri Fantin-Latour. Google’s algorithms picked out French poet Arthur Rimbaud as Moore’s match.
Actor Aaron Paul
Danish writer Otto Benzon’s hairline looks similar to Idaho native Aaron Paul’s in this photo, though the mustache and glasses don’t much resemble the actor.
Jazz musician Curtis Stigers
The Idaho musician was a strong match for self portraits by Australian artist Hugh Ramsay. Interestingly, he also produced a match for this painting of Kanye West reimagined as a royal by artist Kai Aspire.
