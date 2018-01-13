Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, has been adopted.
A family could no longer keep its beloved dog. She walked 20 miles from a shelter back home.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 13, 2018 10:27 AM

Another dog has captured the hearts of the internet for her unending loyalty and love.

The Seminole Humane Society in Seminole, Oklahoma, posted pictures on Facebook of Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, on Jan. 8. According to the post, Cathleen lived with a family in Seminole but was given up when the family was unable to keep her. Her owners gave her to a family in Prague, Oklahoma, about 20 miles north of Seminole.

On two occasions, Cathleen walked from Prague to Seminole to find her old family, the post said.

“Her heart wants to be with them but they cannot keep her,” the post read. “We have now stepped in to assist Cathleen on her next journey.”

Cathleen, described as “humble, kind and passive” with “a calm temperament and wouldn't hurt a fly” stole a handful of hearts, as the Seminole Humane Society told the Idaho Statesman it received 15 applications and about 100 more inquiries regarding her adoption. One of those inquiries came all the way from Canada.

On Friday, the shelter posted that Cathleen had found a new home in Winnsboro, Texas. She is being picked up Saturday, a representative from the shelter said.

