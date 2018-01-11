A Boise native won $1 million from ‘Survivor.’ But he isn’t quitting his day job.

More Videos 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" Pause 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:23 Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu 1:59 A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:33 When home associations go bad 0:51 'Give it one more sip': Savoring sour beer with Barbarian Brewing of Boise 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" Ben Driebergen, who attended Capital High School in Boise, was recently named the winner of the 35th season of "Survivor" on CBS. He spent 39 days on a remote Tahitian island eating snails, coconuts and hermit crabs to become a finalist. Driebergen served in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps. Ben Driebergen, who attended Capital High School in Boise, was recently named the winner of the 35th season of "Survivor" on CBS. He spent 39 days on a remote Tahitian island eating snails, coconuts and hermit crabs to become a finalist. Driebergen served in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

