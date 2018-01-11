Reed’s Dairy is on the moo-ve to bring milk to your doorstep on National Milk Day

More Videos 2:12 Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor" Pause 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows 1:23 Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu 1:59 A virtual fly-over of Dry Creek 1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 2:33 When home associations go bad 0:51 'Give it one more sip': Savoring sour beer with Barbarian Brewing of Boise 2:51 Business growth on upswing in Eagle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

National Milk Day While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes. While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com

While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes. Kelsey Grey kgrey@idahostatesman.com