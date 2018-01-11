Reed’s Dairy is on the moo-ve to bring milk to your doorstep on National Milk Day

While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes.
“There were lots of small companies around the country that were delivering milk to homes in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” said Alan Reed, local dairyman. “Then in the ‘80s, it started to drop off and a lot of those companies disappeared.”
Reed and his family never stopped delivering milk door-to-door despite other companies’ closures, and to the family’s benefit. According to Reed, milk home delivery has been making a comeback nationally in recent years.
“People really enjoy milk in glass bottles,” Reed said. “Glass bottles keep the milk colder, people recognize a difference in taste, and they really like the glass. Plus, our customers love how they don’t have to go to the grocery store and fight the crowds.”
Never miss a local story.
In fact, peoples’ infatuation with milk has promoted the product to have its own national holiday, National Milk Day on Jan. 11.
But even when the holiday ends, it doesn’t mean that Reed’s Dairy home deliveries will.
“It’s going to continue to be a convenience and a service that we want to provide to the customers we have,” Reed said. “It’s just the satisfaction providing something that makes people happy.”
Reed’s Dairy services Boise, Meridian, Nampa and East Idaho.
Kelsey Grey: 208-377-6433, @hey_kgrey
Comments