Ada County deputies didn’t find a reported mountain lion. But they did find fresh tracks.

It hasn’t been found yet, but there appears to be a mountain lion cruising around southern Ada County.
Ada County Dispatch received a call of a potential mountain lion sighting around the nature trails of the Hubbard Reservoir near the intersection of Stewart Road and Hubbard Road on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies went to the scene and did not find the mountain lion. They did, however, uncover what appeared to be fresh tracks.
Idaho Fish and Game has been contacted.
If you see the mountain lion, call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Our deputies searched for the mountain lion near Hubbard Reservoir today but did not find it - but did find fresh tracks. @IdahoFishGame has been contacted. pic.twitter.com/exIXGO9svB— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 10, 2018
