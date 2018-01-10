Ada County Sheriff’s Office
Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Ada County deputies didn’t find a reported mountain lion. But they did find fresh tracks.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 10, 2018 05:25 PM

It hasn’t been found yet, but there appears to be a mountain lion cruising around southern Ada County.

Brian McKinney

Ada County Dispatch received a call of a potential mountain lion sighting around the nature trails of the Hubbard Reservoir near the intersection of Stewart Road and Hubbard Road on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies went to the scene and did not find the mountain lion. They did, however, uncover what appeared to be fresh tracks.

Idaho Fish and Game has been contacted.

If you see the mountain lion, call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

