Boise elementary school 'all clear' after bomb threat evacuation, officials say

January 10, 2018

Students and staff were evacuated from Boise’s Liberty Elementary School on Wednesday morning after officials say “suspicious graffiti” sparked fears of a potential threat.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said all occupants of the building had been safely evacuated to nearby Holy Rosary church by about 9:15 a.m., and returned to the school shortly before 10 a.m. after Boise Police Department gave the all clear.

Hollar said officials got word of the graffiti, which allegedly included a bomb threat, on Wednesday morning. Officers found nothing when they searched the school, Hollar said.

The school sent an emergency text message to parents Wednesday.

“We’re not asking them to do anything, we’re just saying we want them to be aware,” Hollar said.

He added that BPD will continue to investigate the situation and try to determine where the graffiti came from.

This is a breaking news report. We’ll update this as we learn more.

