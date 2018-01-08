This robbery and assault suspect was caught on security camera. Caldwell Police are asking for your help in identifying him.
Local

Do you know this guy? If so, call Caldwell police.

By Dana Oland

doland@idahostatesman.com

January 08, 2018 07:31 PM

Caldwell police have released security camera images of a suspect in a robbery and assault early Monday at a business in the 100 block of West Simplot Boulevard.

A man said to be a Hispanic male in his 20s entered the business at about 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, black sweat pants and a black snapback hat. He made off with some property and stabbed a male employee, also in his 20s, according to a news release from the city of Caldwell.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening wound and has been treated and released.

The Caldwell Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in these surveillance photos. If you recognize this man or have any information, contact police at 208-454-7531, Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or reach out to the police department on its Facebook page.

