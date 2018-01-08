Do you know this guy? If so, call Caldwell police.

Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows

Police said a thief who climbed the holiday tree in Boise's Grove Plaza to steal the decorative topper emailed authorities and returned the snowflake-shaped star on Jan. 3. The theft was captured on video by Darrin Walton. Walton, a Boise resident, was staying at the hotel with his wife when he woke up at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and noticed the theft in progress.