The estimated Powerball jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing is up to $570 million. A sign advertises the jackpot at a store in Atlanta.
Winning Mega Millions ticket wasn’t from Idaho. But $570 million Powerball could be

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 06, 2018 11:24 AM

Someone in Florida is $450 million richer. But fret not, Idahoans. You still have reason for hope.

The Mega Millions drawing took place Friday night, and the Florida Lottery announced that a single winner from Port Richey won the entire jackpot.

The Washington Post reports the winning number combination was 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and 10.

The jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the 11th largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball drawing takes place Saturday night. Its jackpot is estimated to be a whopping $570 million, which would be the fifth largest in Powerball history and seventh in U.S. history. Tickets can be purchased until 7:55 p.m. Mountain time in Idaho.

