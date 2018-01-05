Local

Man suffers "potentially life-threatening" wound in Wilder shooting

By Sven Berg

January 05, 2018 10:25 PM

Canyon County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for the person who took a wounded man to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning near Wilder, the county announced Friday in a news release.

Detectives hope to learn more details about the shooting by talking to the person, whose name, gender and other details the county did not release. The victim’s identity is also unknown.

The shooting came to the attention of the authorities when staff at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell called Canyon County emergency service dispatchers, according to the news release. A man had suffered a “potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The hospital staffers told Caldwell Police officers, who initially responded, that “a third party” brought the victim into the hospital. After learning the shooting might have happened outside Wilder, Caldwell police turned the investigation over to the sheriff’s office.

The victim’s condition is not known.

