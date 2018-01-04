Local

A lack of snow will force Bogus Basin to close several lifts. You’ll get in cheaper, though.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 08:27 PM

Bogus Basin will scale back Alpine operations beginning Friday due to a lack of snow, according to a release.

Adult day lift tickets will consequently be discounted to $39, compared to the normal rate of $62.

The Showcase and Southside/Face chairlifts will be closed, according to Bogus Basin’s website.

The Deer Point, Pine Creek and Coach lifts will remain open, as will the three base-area conveyor lifts, which provide access to a terrain park.

The Frontier Nordic Lodge, tubing hill and Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will be open as well.

The closures will remain until more snow arrives, the release said.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

