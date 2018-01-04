A top place in America to visit in 2018? Even NBC’s ‘TODAY’ show agrees it’s Boise

The praise for Boise keeps coming in.
Travel expert Mark Ellwood of Conde Nast Traveler was a guest on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly TODAY” Wednesday morning with his list of “Best Places to Go in 2018.” In addition to Malta, he listed four United States cities: New Orleans, Nashville, Minneapolis and Boise.
Best places to go in 2018? You guessed it, #Boise!https://t.co/4TPxXt2vVY— City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) January 3, 2018
Ellwood praised Boise’s hiking and cycling scene as one of the main reasons to travel to the Gem State’s capital. He also noted the Basque culture and the delicious food that it entails.
The fact that there are now flights to the Boise Airport from Chicago and San Diego make Boise a desirable destination, Ellwood said.
“It is a small college town with an amazing outdoorsy vibe,” Ellwood said. “It’s this wonderful fusion of a college town, hiking and really unusual Spanish-inflected food.”
