A top place in America to visit in 2018? Even NBC’s ‘TODAY’ show agrees it’s Boise

More Videos 5:00 Thief climbs Grove Plaza holiday tree to steal topper, video shows Pause 1:45 This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise 1:23 Idaho vs. California: What's the difference? 1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning 3:23 Watch the process of separating and sorting recyclables 4:20 Boise mayor explains his initial dislike of library's exclamation point 2:27 Boise Public Library: the 'conscience of the city' 6:01 Man who pushed for Boise Public Library's exclamation point tells story 2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics 2:34 CDC: How college and university students can prevent spreading the flu Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com