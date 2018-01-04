More Videos

  • This man makes Basque paella for 200 people in Downtown Boise

    Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family.

Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com
Tony Eiguren, one of over 16,000 Basques in Boise, makes a huge paella that can serve up to 200 people on the Basque Block this weekend. Growing up in Boise, Eiguren feels the Basque community here is like a large family. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Local

A top place in America to visit in 2018? Even NBC’s ‘TODAY’ show agrees it’s Boise

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 09:17 AM

The praise for Boise keeps coming in.

Travel expert Mark Ellwood of Conde Nast Traveler was a guest on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly TODAY” Wednesday morning with his list of “Best Places to Go in 2018.” In addition to Malta, he listed four United States cities: New Orleans, Nashville, Minneapolis and Boise.

Ellwood praised Boise’s hiking and cycling scene as one of the main reasons to travel to the Gem State’s capital. He also noted the Basque culture and the delicious food that it entails.

The fact that there are now flights to the Boise Airport from Chicago and San Diego make Boise a desirable destination, Ellwood said.

“It is a small college town with an amazing outdoorsy vibe,” Ellwood said. “It’s this wonderful fusion of a college town, hiking and really unusual Spanish-inflected food.”

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

