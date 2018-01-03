Man who allegedly desecrated more than 200 graves in Ada, Canyon counties arrested

A man suspected of stealing more than 200 vases from the top of gravestones in Canyon and Ada counties has been arrested.
Aspen Curtis, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities received more than a dozen tips on his whereabouts. Boise police sent out a statement Thursday identifying Curtis as a suspect after an investigation.
Curtis allegedly stole vases from the tops of headstones at a cemetery in Boise and two in Canyon County from September through December. He was found and arrested in Nampa on charges of burglary, grand theft and desecrating a grave. He is being held in the Canyon County Jail.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
