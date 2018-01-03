A Boise man allegedly started a fire because a business was closing. He was arrested for arson.

A Boise man was arrested early Wednesday morning for third-degree arson, a felony, after he allegedly started a fire after being upset an establishment was closing.
Chase Christensen, 21, was booked in the Ada County Jail at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Boise Police Department, at about 2 a.m., Christensen and a group of customers at an establishment on the 1600 block of 31st Street became angry that the establishment was closing and proceeded to head outside. Witnesses then noticed a small fire in the bushes that enclosed the porch area of the business, police said. The fire was quickly put out with water.
After further investigation, police arrested Christensen and transported him to jail.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments