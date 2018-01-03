Local

2 Utahns injured, 1 killed in early-morning rollover crash on I-84 near Caldwell

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

January 03, 2018 08:02 AM

Two Utah residents were injured and another killed in a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Caldwell early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., 20-year-old Ilija Matunovic, of Moab, was eastbound on the interstate in a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he drove through the median near mile marker 29. The vehicle rolled and landed in the westbound lanes.

Both Matunovic and 42-year-old passenger Daniel S. Vijil, of Blanding, Utah, were taken to St. Alphonsus in Boise. Both were wearing their seat belts. A rear passenger who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected from the vehicle and died of injuries at the scene. Police have not yet identified that individual.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

