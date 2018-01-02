Are you the Gem State’s newest millionaire? Idaho Lottery draws $1 million raffle

Someone holding an Idaho $1 Million Raffle ticket is starting out the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire.
The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers in the sold-out, 2017 version of the Idaho $1 Million Raffle shortly before 10 p.m. And the $1 Million winning number for tonight’s draw is:
1 1 9 6 6 4
In addition to the $1,000,000 top prize, the Idaho Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:
0 9 5 4 0 7
0 9 2 2 0 8
For all 6,928 prizes, players can check their tickets for winners at idaholottery.com, by calling the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline (208-334-4656), or by visiting an Idaho Lottery retail location.
All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw to claim their prizes.
Christina Lords: 208-377-6435, @ChristinaLords
